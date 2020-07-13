Cigna Corp to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Cigna in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.64. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $18.46 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $20.08 EPS.

Get Cigna alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

Shares of CI opened at $175.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $193.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.70. Cigna has a 52 week low of $118.50 and a 52 week high of $224.64. The company has a market capitalization of $64.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.90 EPS.

In other Cigna news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 10,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,786,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Foss acquired 5,460 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $187.37 per share, with a total value of $1,023,040.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,928,761.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,485 shares of company stock worth $62,038,903 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cigna by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,352,110 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $685,473,000 after acquiring an additional 196,652 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Cigna by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Cigna by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 96,663 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 67,717 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.