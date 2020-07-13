Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Helen of Troy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.15. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s FY2022 earnings at $10.65 EPS.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HELE. BidaskClub lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $197.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King lifted their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $202.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.93. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $209.99.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 6,158 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,200,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,848,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

