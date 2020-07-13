PJT Partners Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a research report issued on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.91. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $200.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 20.97%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PJT. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.25.

PJT stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.28 and its 200 day moving average is $46.68. PJT Partners has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $58.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in PJT Partners by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in PJT Partners by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $656,952.66. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.