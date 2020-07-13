SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SVB Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

SIVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised SVB Financial Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays upped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. DA Davidson downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVB Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $212.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day moving average is $209.97. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $127.39 and a 1 year high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 77.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 30.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 177.8% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.07, for a total transaction of $2,605,237.01. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,192 shares of company stock valued at $4,856,705. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

