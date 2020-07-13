Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.50.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $250.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.89 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.

STL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.42.

NYSE STL opened at $10.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $22.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.67.

In related news, Director Richard L. O’toole bought 5,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,959.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,067,291.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,351 shares of company stock worth $281,658 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Sterling Bancorp by 20.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,604,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,869,000 after buying an additional 3,337,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,661 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.9% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,163,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $18,438,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 60.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,457,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,228,000 after purchasing an additional 551,390 shares during the period. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

