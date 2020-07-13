Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report released on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $182.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.23.

V opened at $192.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.51. Visa has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $374.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 26,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.87, for a total value of $5,017,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

