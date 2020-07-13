Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Cut by Analyst

Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.07). National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CAE from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of CAE from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BofA Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. CAE had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $728.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.25 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CAE by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of CAE by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 21,498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.67% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

