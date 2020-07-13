Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.78 Million

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $81.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.10 million and the lowest is $63.94 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $603.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.57 million to $641.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $943.63 million, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In related news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,662 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 153,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $17,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

Read More: Price Target

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SmileDirectClub (SDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC)

Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
Helen of Troy Limited to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.41 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts
PJT Partners Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
PJT Partners Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts
SVB Financial Group to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
SVB Financial Group to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sterling Bancorp’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc
Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cae Inc Cut by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Cae Inc Cut by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report