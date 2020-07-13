Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.78 Million

Analysts expect that SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) will report sales of $81.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SmileDirectClub’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.10 million and the lowest is $63.94 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will report full year sales of $603.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $552.57 million to $641.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $943.63 million, with estimates ranging from $854.30 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $196.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.64 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on SDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

In related news, insider Kay Oswald sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 66.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDC. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in SmileDirectClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,666,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,220,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,407,000 after purchasing an additional 974,662 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,148,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,777,000 after purchasing an additional 153,189 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SmileDirectClub by 499.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,029,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,362 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 4th quarter valued at $17,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

SDC opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a PE ratio of -7.25. SmileDirectClub has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $21.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.33.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

