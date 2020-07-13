Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Goldman Sachs Group Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings per share of $4.66 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $214.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $24.02 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.32.

NYSE:GS opened at $205.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.16. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 101,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,629,000 after purchasing an additional 54,794 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 73,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,306,000. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

