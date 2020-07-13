Envestnet Inc Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet Inc (NYSE:ENV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Envestnet in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Envestnet’s FY2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Envestnet from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.82.

ENV stock opened at $76.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.08. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -696.18 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $45.53 and a 1 year high of $87.75.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.12. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Envestnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,580,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Envestnet in the first quarter valued at about $10,762,000. Strycker View Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,161,000. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 399,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after acquiring an additional 164,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 51.0% during the first quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 455,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,498,000 after purchasing an additional 153,790 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Envestnet news, CEO William Crager sold 9,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $590,161.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,681 shares in the company, valued at $16,855,893.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joshua Mayer sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $149,338.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,991 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,133.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,764 in the last ninety days. 2.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.