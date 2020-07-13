Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Decreased by Analyst

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Moelis & Co in a report released on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.12. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Moelis & Co’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Moelis & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moelis & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE:MC opened at $29.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. Moelis & Co has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $41.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.29 million. Moelis & Co had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.04%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Raich sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $46,140.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 72,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $2,430,993.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,750 shares of company stock worth $3,686,442 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 121.3% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Co by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Moelis & Co by 321.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Moelis & Co by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Co

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

