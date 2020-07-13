Zacks: Brokerages Expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) will report $1.67 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full year sales of $7.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.30 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $8.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $61.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $81.27 on Monday. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $81.53. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.87.

In related news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $18,105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 400 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,964. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $31,390,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,242 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $696,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

