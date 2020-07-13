$23.70 Million in Sales Expected for Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will report $23.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. Goosehead Insurance reported sales of $19.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year sales of $99.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.40 million to $101.91 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $127.68 million, with estimates ranging from $125.40 million to $129.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 4.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GSHD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In other news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 2,093 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total transaction of $164,258.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,610.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 420 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $25,204.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 742,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,550,823.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 664,266 shares of company stock valued at $43,192,051. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $81.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 372.34 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.02. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $82.61.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

