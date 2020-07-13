Zacks: Brokerages Expect ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.15 Million

Analysts forecast that ACM Research Inc (NASDAQ:ACMR) will announce $30.15 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $30.30 million. ACM Research posted sales of $29.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $141.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $138.80 million to $145.16 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $191.66 million, with estimates ranging from $182.00 million to $207.99 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. ACM Research had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $24.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACMR shares. ValuEngine raised ACM Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on ACM Research from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on ACM Research from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ACM Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

In related news, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $294,251.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,251.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 8,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $533,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,006.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $7,130,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACM Research by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 216,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after buying an additional 17,682 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 91,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 36,672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ACM Research by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 85,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 16,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ACM Research in the 1st quarter valued at $2,319,000. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $81.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. ACM Research has a twelve month low of $12.51 and a twelve month high of $87.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.93 and a beta of 0.73.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

