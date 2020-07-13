AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $80.61 Million

Analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report $80.61 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $86.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $403.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $399.30 million to $410.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $461.43 million, with estimates ranging from $435.70 million to $493.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $135.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.44 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised AeroVironment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $76.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $80.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.11.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 114,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,073,000 after buying an additional 62,316 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 240.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 18,833 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 12.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 59.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

