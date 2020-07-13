Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.47 Million

Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce sales of $2.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.25 million. Accelerate Diagnostics posted sales of $1.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $14.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.18 million to $15.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $39.97 million, with estimates ranging from $30.40 million to $56.34 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). Accelerate Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 845.43% and a negative return on equity of 5,681.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXDX shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Accelerate Diagnostics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

In related news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 129,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,184,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Romney Humphries sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 748,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,143,278 in the last quarter. 44.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXDX. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,581,000 after buying an additional 395,570 shares in the last quarter. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 2,042,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,524,000 after buying an additional 250,407 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 4,446.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 185,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 181,402 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 148,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 95,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX opened at $16.66 on Monday. Accelerate Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.48.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms, as well as yeast.

