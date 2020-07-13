CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Lifted to Buy at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

CNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of CNX Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra upped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $7.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.61.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $8.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. CNX Resources has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.17.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $416.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CNX Resources will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 578.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 185,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 142,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 34,222 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,621 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,696,000 after buying an additional 338,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CNX Resources by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

Featured Article: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.