Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Upgraded to Overweight at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $300.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BDX. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $274.13.

Shares of BDX stock opened at $257.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.39. Becton Dickinson and has a twelve month low of $197.75 and a twelve month high of $286.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 2,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

