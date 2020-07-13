Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

WASH has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12 month low of $25.86 and a 12 month high of $54.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.13 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 23.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1,645.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,079,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,072 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $9,981,000. Drexel Morgan & Co. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $4,245,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 791,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,574,000 after purchasing an additional 88,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 372,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after purchasing an additional 76,080 shares during the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

