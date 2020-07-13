Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Lafargeholcim to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

