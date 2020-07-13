Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Lafargeholcim to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Lafargeholcim in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Lafargeholcim from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS HCMLY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86. Lafargeholcim has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lafargeholcim Company Profile

LafargeHolcim Ltd operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; ready-mix concrete, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, and other products and services; and construction and paving, and trading services.

Read More: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Lafargeholcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Lafargeholcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lafargeholcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S
Rayonier Advanced Materials Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Rayonier Advanced Materials Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Netflix’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Netflix’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report