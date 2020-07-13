Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $351.25 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $159.45 and a 1-year high of $358.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.56.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

See Also: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S
Rayonier Advanced Materials Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Rayonier Advanced Materials Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Netflix’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Netflix’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report