Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Genmab A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $351.25 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 1-year low of $159.45 and a 1-year high of $358.36. The company has a current ratio of 19.04, a quick ratio of 19.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $247.56.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 41.65%. The business had revenue of $131.69 million for the quarter.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

