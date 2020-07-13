Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RYAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $5.71. The stock has a market cap of $177.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 4.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $410.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 428,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 51,484 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,326,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 132,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 34,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,848,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after acquiring an additional 429,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Featured Article: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.