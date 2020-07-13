Netflix’s (NFLX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $500.00 price objective on the Internet television network’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $490.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $485.00 to $489.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.46.

NFLX opened at $548.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $241.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $505.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $389.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 490 shares in the company, valued at $214,071.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,182,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,655 shares of company stock valued at $86,881,849 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,685,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,813 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Netflix by 27.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,695,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,142,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,451 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 15.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,950,493 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,360,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,589 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,446,123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

