Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Discover Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $92.00 to $48.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.87.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $48.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.87.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld acquired 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.50 per share, for a total transaction of $499,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,433. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,708,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,010,951,000 after purchasing an additional 595,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after purchasing an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

