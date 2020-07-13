Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Boosted by Analyst

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) – Investment analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report released on Wednesday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of ($1.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.20). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.40.

NYSE DECK opened at $196.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $193.28 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Deckers Outdoor has a 1-year low of $78.70 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The textile maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.48. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $829,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,857 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $97,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,745,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,832 shares of company stock worth $1,382,955. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 126.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Robecosam AG grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 90,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

