Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $188.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.73 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 22.05%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Meta Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $17.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.67. The company has a market cap of $607.37 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Frederick V. Moore sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $64,086.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $26,799.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William David Tull sold 46,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $908,138.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.52%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

