Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Legg Mason in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Legg Mason’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LM. ValuEngine downgraded Legg Mason from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.90.

Shares of LM stock opened at $49.79 on Monday. Legg Mason has a 1-year low of $33.99 and a 1-year high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.05. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. Legg Mason had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Legg Mason’s payout ratio is currently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Edward P. Garden sold 777,593 shares of Legg Mason stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $38,763,011.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Legg Mason, Inc. purchased 207,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,996.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,973,296 shares of company stock worth $98,505,215. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Legg Mason by 10.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Legg Mason by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Legg Mason by 444.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

