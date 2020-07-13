Lincoln National Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.13. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

LNC stock opened at $34.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Lincoln National has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $67.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.36.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

In other Lincoln National news, Director M Leanne Lachman bought 3,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $106,770.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,668,000 after buying an additional 71,968 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,896,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,934,000 after buying an additional 247,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth $125,815,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,366,000 after buying an additional 57,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,281,000 after buying an additional 607,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

