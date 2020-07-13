$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce sales of $400,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $80,000.00. aTyr Pharma reported sales of $90,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 344.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year sales of $9.18 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.18 million to $11.07 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $300,000.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative return on equity of 52.40% and a negative net margin of 185.14%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LIFE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Shukla bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,291 shares in the company, valued at $31,132.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,551 shares in the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $4.25 on Monday. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 2.32.

aTyr Pharma Company Profile

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

