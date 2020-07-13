TEMENOS AG/S’s (TMSNY) Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TMSNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TEMENOS AG/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of TEMENOS AG/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TEMENOS AG/S in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

OTCMKTS TMSNY opened at $169.43 on Friday. TEMENOS AG/S has a 12 month low of $97.50 and a 12 month high of $184.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.98.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos T24 Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, data and analytics, and risk and compliance solutions; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

