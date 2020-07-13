POLYMETAL INTL/S Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share (OTCMKTS:AUCOY)

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POLYMETAL INTL/S’s FY2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AUCOY. ValuEngine lowered POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. VTB Capital upgraded POLYMETAL INTL/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of POLYMETAL INTL/S in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AUCOY opened at $19.90 on Monday. POLYMETAL INTL/S has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $21.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.73.

POLYMETAL INTL/S Company Profile

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

