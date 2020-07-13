BWS Financial Weighs in on A10 Networks Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATEN)

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) – Analysts at BWS Financial raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for A10 Networks in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now anticipates that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. BWS Financial also issued estimates for A10 Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.47 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A10 Networks stock opened at $7.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $571.87 million, a PE ratio of -90.50 and a beta of 0.80. A10 Networks has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in A10 Networks by 124.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, CFO Thomas Constantino sold 15,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total value of $103,886.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,012.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,383 shares of company stock worth $283,795. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

