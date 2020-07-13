Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apollo Global Management in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.97. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apollo Global Management’s FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.94.

APO stock opened at $50.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. Apollo Global Management has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 40.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 4,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $198,508.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $387,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,535,201 shares of company stock worth $66,108,920 over the last ninety days. 46.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 32.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

