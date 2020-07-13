Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AMYT) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.70) Per Share

Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:AMYT) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Amryt Pharma in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.70) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.08 on Monday. Amryt Pharma has a 1-year low of $10.24 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

There is no company description available for Amryt Pharma Holdings Ltd.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.