FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Raised by Analyst

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.55. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Get Alexion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $108.82 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.