FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Raised by Analyst

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst E. Merle now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $9.77 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $9.55. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Neutral” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $11.21 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer lowered Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $108.82 on Monday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $125.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.35.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Further Reading: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Earnings History and Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Meta Financial Group Inc. Lifted by Piper Sandler
Legg Mason Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Legg Mason Inc to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Lincoln National Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share
Lincoln National Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share
$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma Inc This Quarter
$400,000.00 in Sales Expected for aTyr Pharma Inc This Quarter
TEMENOS AG/S’s Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays
TEMENOS AG/S’s Underweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report