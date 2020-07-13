B. Riley Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.95 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.25. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine cut American Equity Investment Life from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.43.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $23.32 on Monday. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $34.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.79.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.52. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $573.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,567,621,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 83.6% in the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,469,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,026,000 after buying an additional 2,034,820 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,839,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 795.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 970,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after buying an additional 861,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 481.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,407,000 after buying an additional 841,339 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.