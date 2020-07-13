Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:VMC)

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Vulcan Materials in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst R. Seth now expects that the construction company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS.

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $152.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

VMC stock opened at $118.79 on Monday. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 28.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VMC. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 531,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,461,000 after purchasing an additional 34,092 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 442,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,767,000 after purchasing an additional 71,985 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,394,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after purchasing an additional 832,692 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 70,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,859 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

