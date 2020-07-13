Piper Sandler Comments on Sleep Number Corp’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sleep Number in a research report issued on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.90. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sleep Number’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

SNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SNBR opened at $52.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.13. Sleep Number has a 52-week low of $15.27 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 11.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth $22,426,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sleep Number by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after acquiring an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

