Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of America in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

BAC has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.58.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $24.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $208.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Earnings History and Estimates for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

Latest News

