Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Simply Good Foods Co’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Simply Good Foods in a report released on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Simply Good Foods’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of SMPL opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $31.34.

In other news, Director James D. White acquired 2,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.77 per share, with a total value of $52,180.60. Also, Director James M. Kilts bought 87,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,553,400.16. Following the purchase, the director now owns 961,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,995,218.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 123,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,222. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,248,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,596,000 after purchasing an additional 109,440 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,550,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after purchasing an additional 636,066 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,023,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

