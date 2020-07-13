Analysts Offer Predictions for MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $834.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.02 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 19.58%.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MSM. TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

MSM opened at $64.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $66.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.63. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $44.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $42,307.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.0% in the first quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 89.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 90.5% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

