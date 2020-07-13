Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 9th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the pharmacy operator will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

WBA opened at $40.12 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $36.65 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $492,928,000. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $333,488,000 after buying an additional 2,529,868 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,695,281 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $264,568,000 after buying an additional 2,409,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,291,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $150,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

