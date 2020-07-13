Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Pacira Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Steinberg now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PCRX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Pacira Biosciences from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Pacira Biosciences from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $57.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day moving average is $42.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.31. Pacira Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $58.45.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $105.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.64 million. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 13.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,000 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $90,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Anthony Laranjeira sold 60,101 shares of Pacira Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total value of $3,021,277.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,069.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,184 shares of company stock worth $5,337,870 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacira Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $25,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $10,192,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacira Biosciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

