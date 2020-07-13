ICL Group Ltd. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $3.09 on Monday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 165.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 222,664 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

