ICL Group Ltd. to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:ICL)

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ICL Group Ltd. (NYSE:ICL) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for ICL Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

NYSE:ICL opened at $3.09 on Monday. ICL Group has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.67.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. ICL Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in ICL Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 165.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,013,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,279,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after purchasing an additional 14,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of ICL Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,315,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 222,664 shares during the last quarter. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Earnings History and Estimates for ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S
Rayonier Advanced Materials Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Rayonier Advanced Materials Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Netflix’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Netflix’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report