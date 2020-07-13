Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) Lowered by Analyst

Cowen Inc (NASDAQ:COWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.83. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cowen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Cowen from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded Cowen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Cowen in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cowen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cowen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of COWN opened at $16.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $463.22 million, a PE ratio of -167.28 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. Cowen has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $210.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. Cowen had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 443.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 587,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after buying an additional 479,671 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,884,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,689,000 after buying an additional 443,028 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at $3,806,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cowen during the first quarter valued at $1,547,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,245,000 after buying an additional 83,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.24%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets.

