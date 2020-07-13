Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for Centene Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $26.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.96 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNC. Citigroup upped their price target on Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Centene from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Centene has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.50.

CNC stock opened at $62.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.73. Centene has a 12-month low of $41.62 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.13.

In related news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $2,348,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $96,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,983 shares of company stock valued at $14,041,261 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Centene by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Centene by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Centene by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 150,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 96,015 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

