Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

EL opened at $189.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.85.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

