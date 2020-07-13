Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Estee Lauder Companies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Zacks Investment Research cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $175.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $187.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.86.

EL opened at $189.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Estee Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $137.01 and a 1-year high of $220.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $192.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.85.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,325,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane Lauder sold 35,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.45, for a total transaction of $6,102,934.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,218,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 2,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.50, for a total transaction of $585,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,143,837 in the last ninety days. 14.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Estee Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Earnings History and Estimates for Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL)

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim
Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Lafargeholcim
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S
Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Genmab A/S
Rayonier Advanced Materials Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Rayonier Advanced Materials Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada
Netflix’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Netflix’s “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services
Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates Hold Rating for Discover Financial Services
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Deckers Outdoor Corp Boosted by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report