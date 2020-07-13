Jefferies Financial Group Comments on JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR (OTCMKTS:JRONY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on JRONY. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC downgraded JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR stock opened at $34.93 on Monday. JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.04. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.64.

JERONIMO MARTIN/ADR Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, SA operates in the food distribution and specialized retail sectors in Portugal, Poland, and Colombia. The company operates through Portugal Retail; Portugal Cash & Carry; Poland Retail; and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments segments. It operates 2,900 food stores under the Biedronka name; and a chain of 30 pharmacies and 200 drugstores under the Hebe banner in Poland, as well as 532 food stores under the Ara name in Colombia.

