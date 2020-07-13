AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $9.23 Per Share

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $9.23 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $221.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $216.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.69.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $152.74 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities has a fifty-two week low of $118.17 and a fifty-two week high of $229.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $547.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,348,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $606,892,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 123.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,824,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,328 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,356,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,145,000 after acquiring an additional 913,282 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,871.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 902,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,288,000 after acquiring an additional 856,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.09%.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

