KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Caretrust REIT’s FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Caretrust REIT alerts:

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.14). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $44.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CTRE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Caretrust REIT from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Caretrust REIT stock opened at $16.68 on Monday. Caretrust REIT has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $24.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.76. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 95.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth $110,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caretrust REIT by 20.3% during the first quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caretrust REIT during the first quarter worth $198,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Article: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.